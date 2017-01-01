Survive your Sick Day
This kit has everything you need to make it through a sick day. Also makes a perfect get well soon gift!
Only $29 Plus Free Shipping!
What's Inside
We've included everything you need for a bit of rest and relaxation.
Amazon Gift Card
Stay home and enjoy a movie on us.
Thermometer
You know the old "hand on the forehead trick" doesn't cut it.
Ginger Drops
Feeling queasy? These ginger candies are a safe and tasty fix.
Ginger Ale
No processed sugar and real ginger root will hit the spot.
Saltine Crackers
Not sure why they help, but they do!
Chicken Noodle Soup
One delicious instant cup of soup.
Emergen-C
Immune boosting Vitamin C, B Vitamins, and Electrolytes.
Herbal Tea
Stuffy nose? Scratchy throat? Enjoy our assorted teas.
Hot Cocoa
Because not all drinks needs to be "healthy" when you are sick.
Breath Mints
Neutralize any unpleasantness with these convenient mints.
Cough Drops
Can't stop coughing? Unwrap one of these methol-y saviors.
Tissues
Never run out of tissues when you need them most.
Makes a Great Gift!
Are you looking for an off-to-college, first-apartment, or going away present? Have a friend who hasn't been feeling well?
Send Sick Day Box to that special someone to show them you care. Sometimes we all need a mom-in-a-box to make sure there is soup and ginger ale on hand for the next time we wake up feeling sick. Who wants to run out to the store on a sick day?
✨ From our customers ✨
Chris - Maryland
I hate moving or doing anything when I'm sick. I kept this box stashed under my bed for a month, then when I finally needed it, I didn't even have to leave the bed. Just what I needed.
